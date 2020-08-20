Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oral-B

Oral-B's absurd $200 AI toothbrush is finally available

It offers real-time tracking, a pressure sensor and seven different modes.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Oral-B iO AI toothbrush
Oral-B

Oral-B showed off its flashy new AI-powered iO toothbrush at CES 2020. It threw around phrases like “linear magnetic drive” and "oscillating, rotating movements,” but the company didn’t reveal the price. Now, the brush is finally available, and it starts at a whopping $200.

Oral-B insists that the iO is worth the investment. The company spent six years on R&D and got input from over 1,800 users. In clinical studies, the Oral-B iO led to 100 percent healthier gums in just one week and six times more plaque removal along the gumline, compared to a regular old manual toothbrush.

The iO comes with real-time “tracking and coaching,” available through the companion app and the built-in display, which is also used to activate up to seven different brush modes. Supposedly, iO’s “bimodal smart pressure sensor” can adjust the pressure and speed of the brush head to protect gums and enamel. iO is available in black, rose quartz, violet and white.

AI toothbrushes have been around for years, so Oral-B does have some competition. Just a few days ago, Colgate introduced an AI-powered toothbrush that starts at just $50, though Colgate does have higher-end models. Even Quip has a smart electric toothbrush with a companion app, and then there are devices like the Y-Brush, which promises a clean mouth in just 10 seconds.

In this article: toothbrush, smart toothbrush, ai, io, oral-b, retail, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
