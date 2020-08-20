Oral-B's absurd $200 AI toothbrush is finally available

Oral-B showed off its flashy new AI-powered iO toothbrush at CES 2020. It threw around phrases like “linear magnetic drive” and "oscillating, rotating movements,” but the company didn’t reveal the price. Now, the brush is finally available, and it starts at a whopping $200.

Oral-B insists that the iO is worth the investment. The company spent six years on R&D and got input from over 1,800 users. In clinical studies, the Oral-B iO led to 100 percent healthier gums in just one week and six times more plaque removal along the gumline, compared to a regular old manual toothbrush.