Image credit: Sega

'Phantasy Star Online 2' heads to Steam August 5th

The Episode 4 expansion also lands on the same day.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Phantasy Star Online 2
Sega

Phantasy Star Online 2 finally made its way to the US earlier this year as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One and Windows Store for PCs. But despite being an 8-year-old game, the launch was surprisingly buggy for Windows users, who reported installation trouble, as well as slowdown and crashing. Soon there will be another option: Sega announced today that PSO2 will make its way to Steam on August 5th, where it’ll hopefully be a bit more stable.

The Steam launch arrives the same day PSO 2’s Episode 4 expansion, which will also drop on the Xbox One and Windows Store. I haven’t followed the game too closely, but judging from that trailer you’ll get to use your giant mechs against World War II battleships — as you do.

It’s heartening to see Sega pushing PSO 2 more in the US these days, though it all seems to be leading up to the launch of the newly announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a more modern title heading to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. Sega says that title won’t replace the original PSO 2, instead it’ll be more complimentary since you’ll be able to use your existing character in both games.

In this article: Phantasy Star Online 2, Sega, Steam, Windows Store, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
