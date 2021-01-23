Pixar's 'Soul' was so popular on streaming that it beat 'The Office'

There was little doubt Pixar’s Soul would find a large audience by going straight to Disney+ in many countries, but it’s now clear just how successful that strategy was. Deadline reports that the existential movie topped Nielsen’s streaming rankings for December 21st through December 27th, racking up 1.669 billion minutes of viewing. It even beat The Office (1.435 billion minutes) — no mean feat when the classic TV series regularly dominated 2020 viewing and had just days to go before it left Netflix for Peacock.
Disney’s other flagship streaming show, The Mandalorian, was fifth place with ‘just’ 1 billion minutes as it wrapped up its second season. Netflix held on to the fourth- and third-place spots with the George Clooney sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky (1.1 billion minutes) and alt-history series Bridgerton (1.2 billion).