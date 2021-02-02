PlayStation Wrap-Up lets you see your PS4 and PS5 stats for 2020

If you're curious about just how much time you spent with a PlayStation controller in your hands while sheltering in place last year, Sony might have the answer. The PlayStation Wrap-Up has returned to reveal all your gaming stats for 2020. For PS4 players, that includes the trophies you earned, which games you played the most, your average playtime for each day of the week and a breakdown of how many hours you spent in online and offline games.

If you managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 last year, you'll see some less-detailed stats for that system as well. You can find out how many hours you spent with your most-played game, how many PS5-specific trophies you unlocked and your total number of hours played.