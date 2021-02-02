Latest in Gaming

PlayStation Wrap-Up lets you see your PS4 and PS5 stats for 2020

Better late than never.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
PlayStation Wrap-Up 2020
If you're curious about just how much time you spent with a PlayStation controller in your hands while sheltering in place last year, Sony might have the answer. The PlayStation Wrap-Up has returned to reveal all your gaming stats for 2020. For PS4 players, that includes the trophies you earned, which games you played the most, your average playtime for each day of the week and a breakdown of how many hours you spent in online and offline games.

If you managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 last year, you'll see some less-detailed stats for that system as well. You can find out how many hours you spent with your most-played game, how many PS5-specific trophies you unlocked and your total number of hours played. 

To view your stats, you'll need to have a PSN account, be 18 or older and have played at least 10 hours of games on PS4 during 2020. Sony is sending out wrap-up reports via email and, until March 2nd, you can check out your stats on the Wrap-Up site. To celebrate the arrival of Wrap-Up, Sony has released a free dynamic theme for PS4. 

Sony isn't the only company to pull together users' personal activity from the previous year into a tidy package. Nintendo, Spotify and TikTok all released 2020 year-in-review features in December, so it’s a little odd that Sony took until February to start sending out its wrap-up reports. In any case, you can now find out just how much time you spent trying to beat the Demon’s Souls remake.

