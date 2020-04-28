Volvo's Polestar 2 will feature autopilot and battery safeguards

The Polestar 2 is still slated to come to the US this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Swedish company -- a subsidiary of Volvo -- recently announced that the all-electric sedan will start at $59,900. That’s well above the similarly spec’d Tesla Model 3, which starts at about $40,000. However, given the Volvo pedigree, the Polestar 2 may have an advantage over the Model 3 when it comes to safety. The company outlined various elements that will keep drivers safe in the event of a crash, including automatic braking, inner-side airbags and battery safeguards.

Polestar 2’s autopilot features use Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which the company says will come to other models from Volvo. Pilot Assist provides acceleration, breaking and steering when driving at up to 81 miles per hour. The exact mechanisms that will help aid in driver and passenger safety aren’t clear, but the technology should at least help prevent collisions on highways, and help drivers stop short if they don’t see a road hazard.