Image credit: Polestar

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

It’s expected to arrive in summer 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
9m ago
Comments
Polestar 2
Polestar

More than a year after Polestar unveiled its stylish, all-electric Polestar 2, the company announced that the EV will cost $59,900 in the US. It’s slated to arrive in summer 2020, and customers will be able to order online. If all goes according to plan, the first US Polestar retail showrooms will open in New York and on the West Coast in late summer 2020, with additional locations to follow.

“We are quite enthusiastic to announce the US pricing for the Polestar 2,” Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar USA, said in a statement. “The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders.”

At $59,900 the Polestar 2 isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s close enough to the Model 3’s $40,000 price tag to make it a solid competitor. While it's arguably better looking than the Model 3, it has similar specs. Its 78 kWh battery delivers a range of roughly 275 miles, and it packs 408 horsepower.

Polestar 2 infotainment system
Polestar

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Polestar began production of the EV in China last month. It’s manufacturing the car on the same production lines that its parent company Volvo is assembling the Volvo XC40. The first Polestar 2 vehicles produced will be sold in Europe, with sales in China and North America after that.

For an additional $4,000, customers can get a leather interior and for an extra $1,200, they can upgrade to 20-inch alloy wheels. The Polestar 2 is the first production vehicle to come with Google’s Android platform for its infotainment system, so you can expect Google Assistant voice commands, Google Maps, EV charging support and apps via the Google Play Store.

