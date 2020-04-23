Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

At $59,900 the Polestar 2 isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s close enough to the Model 3’s $40,000 price tag to make it a solid competitor. While it's arguably better looking than the Model 3, it has similar specs. Its 78 kWh battery delivers a range of roughly 275 miles, and it packs 408 horsepower.

Polestar

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Polestar began production of the EV in China last month. It’s manufacturing the car on the same production lines that its parent company Volvo is assembling the Volvo XC40. The first Polestar 2 vehicles produced will be sold in Europe, with sales in China and North America after that.

For an additional $4,000, customers can get a leather interior and for an extra $1,200, they can upgrade to 20-inch alloy wheels. The Polestar 2 is the first production vehicle to come with Google’s Android platform for its infotainment system, so you can expect Google Assistant voice commands, Google Maps, EV charging support and apps via the Google Play Store.