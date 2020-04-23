Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

More than a year after Polestar unveiled its stylish, all-electric Polestar 2, the company announced that the EV will cost $59,900 in the US. It’s slated to arrive in summer 2020, and customers will be able to order online. If all goes according to plan, the first US Polestar retail showrooms will open in New York and on the West Coast in late summer 2020, with additional locations to follow.
“We are quite enthusiastic to announce the US pricing for the Polestar 2,” Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar USA, said in a statement. “The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders.”