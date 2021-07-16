QuakeCon returns as an online-only event on August 19th

QuakeCon 2019
Bethesda

The 2021 edition of QuakeCon will take place from August 19th-21st. Bethesda confirmed it will be an all-digital event for the second straight year. It's the first QuakeCon since Microsoft bought the publisher.

The event will feature updates about existing and upcoming games, as well as giveaways and tournaments. QuakeCon Twitch partners will be streaming throughout the event and encouraging viewers to donate to charities including Asian Americans Advancing Justice, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project and UNICEF. Bethesda gave away a few Quake games last year after virtual attendees smashed donation targets.

The full schedule and more details will be revealed in the next few weeks. Last year's QuakeCon included panels on the likes of Fallout 76, Doom Eternal (which should make an appearance again this year) and The Elder Scrolls Online. It seems a little too soon for another look at Starfield after Bethesda and Xbox showed off a cinematic trailer at E3 last month, but you never know. 

