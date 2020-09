Razer

The BlackShark V2 Pro headset offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and a wireless range of up to 12 meters, according to Razer. It has one more speaker chamber than the BlackShark V2 and a new microphone housing, while it weighs 320 grams. The BlackShark V2 Pro costs $179.99.

With the $129.99 DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse, Razer is promising up to 120 hours battery life over Bluetooth or 70 hours through a HyperSpeed connection. You’ll also have the option of hooking it up to your PC with a cable, and it has Razer’s second-gen optical mouse switches.

As for the $229.99 BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard, that boasts a battery life of up to 200 hours, according to the company. Razer also says it has improved mechanical switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps. As with the mouse, you can use it in wired mode.