Roku confirms it's buying Quibi's shows

The rumors were true: Roku is buying Quibi’s shows. The media platform maker has bought Quibi’s content distribution business, giving it access to Chrissy’s Court, The Golden Arm and other shows for the now defunct service. The short-form shows will be available for free (albeit ad-supported) through the Roku Channel sometime in 2021.

Roku said more details would come once it was “ready to share.” The company didn’t reveal how much it paid for Quibi’s show catalog, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it paid far less than the $1.75 billion Quibi raised ahead of its April 2020 launch.