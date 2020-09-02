Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Russian law could force Apple to cut App Store fee to 20 percent

It's just a proposal for now, but it speaks volumes about current sentiment.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
39m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

HONG KONG, CHINA - 2020/08/18: American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

A Russian lawmaker has proposed a bill that would see all app store transactions capped at 20 percent,  down from the usual 30 percent. Reuters is reporting that Fedot Tumusov, a member of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house in its parliament, has tabled the law. At the same time, it would mandate that a third of the app store commission would be paid to the government as part of a fund to train people in IT.

Apple, Google, Valve and other companies that run software stores have a fairly common practice of taking a 30 percent cut from each transaction. This has become an increasingly-contentious issue, especially with Apple, as more developers and regulators complain that it is unfair. Discussion about the rules, in both the US and Europe, with strong backing from rival software companies like Epic, will continue to rumble.

Last month, Russia’s antitrust authority found that Apple had overstepped its bounds when blocking a Kaspersky-made app to control kids’ screen time. At the time, Apple said that it would appeal its decision and it will likely spend the near future fighting battles over control of the App Store all around the world.

It’s not clear how much support Tumusov’s proposal has, given that he is not a member of United Russia, the country’s ruling party. Although given the general sentiment against Apple -- and other companies running app stores -- it’s certainly plausible that others will support the motion. 

In this article: Russia, App Store, Apple, Valve, Fedot Tumusov, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

View
Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr