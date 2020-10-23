'Sekiro' GOTY Edition trailer offers a peek at fresh challenges

FromSoftware is eager to boast about the success of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with a Game of the Year Edition, and it’s now clearer just what you’ll get when the new version arrives. The studio has posted a trailer for the GOTY Edition that shows what you’ll get with the free update, including boss challenge modes and new skins to unlock. However, the biggest highlight might be player recordings (aka ghosts) — you can see how well you’re playing and whether you could move faster.

The update will be available worldwide for PS4 and Xbox One on October 28th at 1PM Eastern, right ahead of Sekiro’s Google Stadia release. This won’t necessarily have you running back if you feel you’ve exhausted the core experience, but it might give you a reason to return if you’re a fan of Souls-style gameplay who’s looking for a greater test of skill.