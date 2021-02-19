The 'StarCraft II' nerds at Shopify now have an esports team

Ecommerce colossus has unveiled its own esports organization. Shopify Rebellion has recruited some top-tier StarCraft II players, including 2016 world champion Byun Hyun-woo and Sasha "Scarlett" Hostyn, the first woman to win a major tournament in the esport. Along with teammate Julian "Lambo" Brosig, this weekend they're competing at IEM Katowice, the final stop of this season's .
Let's change the game.— Tobi Lutke 🌳🌲🛒🕹 (@tobi) February 19, 2021
Announcing Shopify Rebellion esports team. Starting with Starcraft2 because of course we do. 🛒❤️🕹️ https://t.co/fMORrLLePO
The company might expand to other games in the near future, esports and gaming consultant Rod Breslau, but it's no surprise that it's starting out with StarCraft II. Shopify founder and CEO Tobias Lütke is a long-time (and ) who has to tournament prize pools. He seemingly took inspiration from the game while building his business.
In September, retired StarCraft II pro Dario “TLO” Wünsch his new role as Shopify's esports program manager, and it appears we're starting to see the fruits of his labor. "We want to take a deep dive into what makes esports so great; the human stories that are told in-game and off-screen," he wrote . "What better way than to begin this journey than with three legendary players, playing a game so historically important for esports. After all, it is arguably the game that ."
Even though the StarCraft II esports scene is still very active, Blizzard is no longer — it will only add season rolls and balance fixes in the future. The studio said in October it would take a step back to consider the future of StarCraft. Perhaps it will have some news on that front at , which starts today.
It's a rare honour to be there from day 1 of the ideation and inception of a team. It is with great pleasure that I can finally announce The Shopify Rebellion entering esports. https://t.co/bEuenhGIhF— Dario TLO Wünsch (@TLOgg) February 19, 2021