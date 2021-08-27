Skate is coming to PC for the first time

You can already play some popular and unique skateboarding games on PC, but one franchise that has been conspicuously absent is Skate. Well, that's about to change with the next instalment in EA's beloved series. The game's official Twitter account confirmed the PC release on Thursday in a tweet that features a clip from a skate vid.

A new Skate game, a follow-up to 2010's Skate 3, was announced last summer. Since then, we've heard that new developer Full Circle — which counts series vets Deran Chung and Chris “Cuz” Parry among its ranks — will take point on the title. Until now, the main series has mainly stuck to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, though a spinoff (called Skate It) was released for the Nintendo DS, Wii and iOS.

It's been a big year for skateboarding in general, with the sport making its Olympics debut in Tokyo this summer. Perhaps, EA is looking to capitalize on the mainstream attention with a multi-platform release for its stuttering series.