SolarWinds brings in a former federal cybersecurity chief as a consultant

As the fallout of the SolarWinds hack rumbles on, the embattled company has hired a security consultancy co-founded by Christopher Krebs, a former federal cybersecurity chief. Krebs led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of Homeland Security, until President Donald Trump fired him in November. He oversaw efforts to protect the 2020 presidential election from hackers.

News broke last night that I'm jumping into the next chapter of my career alongside @alexstamos. We've teamed up to form https://t.co/pystaH2Ug9. Our concept is simple: help businesses manage cybersecurity risk as business risk, making the Internet a safer place in the meantime. — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) January 8, 2021

It emerged this week that Krebs has founded Krebs Stamos Group, a cybersecurity consulting business, along with former Facebook and Yahoo security chief Alex Stamos. "We have already engaged in helping understand and recover from what looks to be one of the most serious foreign intrusion campaigns in history, and we will be helping others learn from this attack," Stamos wrote on Twitter alongside the announcement of his new enterprise.