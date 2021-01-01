Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

SolarWinds brings in a former federal cybersecurity chief as a consultant

Christopher Krebs and former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos have opened a consultancy.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, fired Krebs, the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Trump fired Krebs in a tweet, saying his recent statement defending the security of the election was “highly inaccurate.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

As the fallout of the SolarWinds hack rumbles on, the embattled company has hired a security consultancy co-founded by Christopher Krebs, a former federal cybersecurity chief. Krebs led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of Homeland Security, until President Donald Trump fired him in November. He oversaw efforts to protect the 2020 presidential election from hackers. 

It emerged this week that Krebs has founded Krebs Stamos Group, a cybersecurity consulting business, along with former Facebook and Yahoo security chief Alex Stamos. "We have already engaged in helping understand and recover from what looks to be one of the most serious foreign intrusion campaigns in history, and we will be helping others learn from this attack," Stamos wrote on Twitter alongside the announcement of his new enterprise.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who took over as SolarWinds CEO this week, wrote in a blog post that the company has brought in several cybersecurity experts to help the team immediately improve "critical business and product development systems, with the goal of making SolarWinds an enterprise software industry security leader." On its website, Krebs Stamos Group states that it works with clients to “help them understand the threats they face, the weaknesses in their posture, and the role they play in the security of our wider society.”

Hackers reportedly used a vulnerability in IT management software sold by SolarWinds to access systems belonging to many public and private sector organizations, including federal agencies. US intelligence agencies have suggested Russia was behind the attack and officials believe more than 18,000 SolarWinds clients may have been affected. Meanwhile, it emerged that sealed US court records may have been compromised in the breach. 

In this article: security, cisa, christopher krebs, solarwinds, hack, cybersecurity, alex stamos, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

View
What to expect from an online-only CES 2021

What to expect from an online-only CES 2021

View
Sony reveals full details on its upcoming 360 Reality Audio speakers

Sony reveals full details on its upcoming 360 Reality Audio speakers

View
Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

View
Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr