Sony will release an 'all-new' A7S camera this summer

Sony hasn’t released a new A7S camera for nearly five years, leaving some video shooters and low-light photographers in the lurch. Don’t worry, though — a successor is nearly here. Company VP Kenji Tanaka told DPReview in an interview that a third-generation A7S mirrorless camera will arrive “later this summer.” The executive didn’t spoil the exact specs, but he promised that “everything is new” and that the S designation for “sensitivity” will really mean “supreme” with this model thanks to image quality.

Tanaka alluded to the new A7S having “big pixels” and that Sony was aware of numerous owner requests for video recording upgrades, including 4K at 60 frames per second, 10-bit 4:2:2 and RAW capture.