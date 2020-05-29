Sony will show off more than an hour of PS5 games on June 4th

It’s almost time. Sony will showcase PS5 games for the first time in a live stream on June 4th at 4 PM ET. It follows a recent report that Sony was set to pull back the curtain on some next-generation titles next week.

The stream, which will run on Twitch and YouTube, will last just over an hour. “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware,” Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post. So, the company may delve into a wide range of games next Thursday.