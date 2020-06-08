Sony reschedules its PS5 games event for June 11th

Sony’s first big PlayStation 5 showcase will now take place on June 11th at 4 PM ET. It initially scheduled the event for June 4th before postponing the stream amid widespread anti-racism protests. The new date first emerged in Twitch ads before Sony confirmed it.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The company has said it’ll showcase more than an hour’s worth of PS5 games. However, it’s keeping mum about whether it’ll show off the console itself for the first time as well -- so far, it has offered details about the PS5’s specs and revealed the DualSense controller. In any case, you can get your eyes on Sony’s vision for the future of gaming by catching the stream on Twitch or YouTube on Thursday.