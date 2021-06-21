Sony's budget ANC headphones are even cheaper for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're on the lookout for a solid pair of budget-friendly active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones, it's worth considering Sony's WH-CH710N set. Not only do the headphones offer decent sound quality and adept ANC, there's an excellent deal on them for Amazon Prime Day. The cans usually cost $198, but you can pick them up for $78 right now.

They've been on sale for $88 in the past (including during Prime Day last year), but this is the lowest price we've seen for the headphones to date. The WH-CH710N can't quite match the audio quality of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 — our pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy right now — but it's the best budget option on the market.

Engadget senior news editor Billy Steele wrote that the WH-CH710N offers "decent range and good clarity, but they lack deep, punchy bass that would help create a fuller sound." You'll get up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge and in case you need to pay attention to what's happening around you, there's an ambient-sound option. On the ANC side of things, the WH-CH710N uses dual noise sensors to detect environmental noise and the headphones automatically select the best ANC settings for your surroundings.

Higher-end wireless ANC headphones from Bose and Sennheiser, as well as Sony, can run you over $300. So, if you're looking for a way to snag a good set without breaking the bank, the WH-CH710N might be the way to go, especially at such a low Prime Day price.

