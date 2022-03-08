Spotify and Discord are back online after outage

Both services went down around the same time, and were inaccessible for more than hour.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|03.08.22
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
March 8th, 2022
In this article: news, discord, spotify, entertainment
In this photo illustration a Spotify logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with a computer keyword in the background in Athens, Greece on January 18, 2022. ( (Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spotify and Discord are down right now and inaccessible to users. It's unclear what the source of the problem is, or if the two outages are related, but users began reporting issues with both services at about 1pm ET, according to reports on downdetector.com.

Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter, writing that "something's not quite right," but didn't elaborate. 

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Likewise, Discord said it was "working on a fix." The company wrote on its website that an "issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API" and that it was investigating the "root cause." The latest outage apparent happened after an earlier issue was resolved Tuesday morning.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

We've reached out to both companies for more details. In the meantime, Discord is encouraging users to "go outside."

Update 3/8 2:48pm ET: Spotify seems to have resolved the outage and the service is once again accessible. Discord is still experiencing some issues, but is starting to come back online as well. "While we continue to investigate the root cause, work has begun on restoring service by working around the issue," the company wrote in its latest update. "Oncall Engineering will begin allowing more traffic through as we restore service."

Update 3/8 3:15pm ET: Discord confirmed that messages, calls and streams are back up and running and that other features "should come back online soon." 

Spotify also confirmed in a statement that it should be "functioning normally for most users." Neither company has elaborated on the source of the outage.

“Spotify and several other platforms experienced a brief service outage today beginning around 1:15pm EST," a spokesperson told Engadget. "As of 2:40pm EST Spotify is back up and functioning normally for most users."

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget