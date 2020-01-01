Latest in Gear

Image credit: Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Joe Budden's podcast will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

He claimed his show was 'undermined and undervalued.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
55m ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Spotify is set to lose one of its most popular exclusive podcasts next month. Joe Budden is splitting from the service, which has been home to his hip hop-focused show for the last two years, when his contract expires. 

The company made an offer to keep The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal on its platform, but Budden told his listeners it was a “bum-ass deal.” He said he didn't yet know where they’d be able to listen to the show as of September 23rd, "but as it stands, I can tell you where it will not be, and that is Spotify.”

Budden's twice-weekly show has hit the top spot on Spotify's podcast charts, as Variety noted. It currently sits at number 15, so it clearly has a strong audience. Still, Budden claimed “Spotify never cared about this podcast individually" and that it had been “undermined and undervalued." 

He referenced other podcast deals Spotify has made and suggested it was “actively pitting [these signings] against us.” Spotify bought The Ringer earlier this year, and The Joe Rogan Experience is moving to the platform exclusively starting next month.

Budden said he didn't "wanna come off as angry, upset or bitter because the reality of it is we both hit our goals." However, he suggested the crux of the matter was “wage disparity.”

“It was our desire to keep Joe Budden on Spotify," the company told Variety. "As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer — one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show.”

podcast, joe budden, joebudden, spotify
