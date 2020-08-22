Spotify’s first esports partnership includes a ‘League of Legends’ podcast

Spotify has taken another step to diversify its offerings by entering its first-ever esports partnership with Riot Games. The music streaming giant has become Riot’s exclusive global audio service provider for League of Legends, and that means it’s planning to launch a bunch of new LoL-related content for its users. Notably, it’s working on an exclusive and original podcast centering around the world of LoL esports. While the company doesn’t have a launch date for the podcast yet, it says it’s “already in the pipeline for this year.”

In addition, Spotify is also creating an official LoL hub populated with new gaming music, podcasts and playlists, including the “Official League of Legends” and the “This Is League of Legends” playlists. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Worlds Anthem for LoL’s World Championships.