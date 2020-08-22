Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Spotify’s first esports partnership includes a ‘League of Legends’ podcast

The streaming giant has teamed up with Riot Games.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
3h ago
Spotify has taken another step to diversify its offerings by entering its first-ever esports partnership with Riot Games. The music streaming giant has become Riot’s exclusive global audio service provider for League of Legends, and that means it’s planning to launch a bunch of new LoL-related content for its users. Notably, it’s working on an exclusive and original podcast centering around the world of LoL esports. While the company doesn’t have a launch date for the podcast yet, it says it’s “already in the pipeline for this year.”

In addition, Spotify is also creating an official LoL hub populated with new gaming music, podcasts and playlists, including the “Official League of Legends” and the “This Is League of Legends” playlists. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Worlds Anthem for LoL’s World Championships.

Spotify has been on a mission to diversify its catalog over the past year. It purchased Gimlet Media and The Ringer, making it the owner of some of the biggest podcasts available. The company also teamed up with companies like DC and high-profile personalities such as Michelle Obama to develop various scripted and unscripted podcasts. It even reportedly started testing a feature that adds videos to podcasts, adding another layer to its audio content.

