Spotify raises the price of its Premium plans

Listening to your favorite songs uninterrupted is about to get a little pricier: Spotify has announced it's raising the price of all its Premium plans. In the United States, this means a Premium Single subscription is going from $10 a month to $11 a month — its first increase since Spotify launched over a decade ago. Its Premium Family and Student plans are also going up by a dollar, now costing $17 and $6 per month, respectively. Premium Duo has the largest bump, going up two dollars per month from $13 to $15.

The move follows similar price hikes by competitors, with Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music all raising their ad-free individual plans to $11 in the past year. Last October, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek seemed to revel in other companies' increased costs, "When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us." At the time, Ek said he would like to charge more for subscriptions, especially in the US, and felt confident Spotify would be able to in 2023.

People keep coming to Spotify, with the music streamer reporting five million more users during 2023's first quarter worldwide, and an extra $12 a year might not impact that much. Updated prices are rolling out in countries across the world, from the United Kingdom to Thailand. Spotify says it will contact users via email to share how much their bill will go up and when it will happen.