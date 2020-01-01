Square could be trying to buy Tidal from Jay-Z

Could a Tidal buyout be in the offing? Maybe, according to Bloomberg. The outlet is reporting that Square, the payments company run by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, has discussed a potential acquisition with Jay-Z, the rapper and entrepreneur who bought Tidal in early 2015.
Bloomberg cites an unnamed source and has emphasized that a deal isn’t guaranteed. Still, the report is an intriguing one. Tidal is a direct competitor to Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. It launched in 2014 and then relaunched under Jay-Z’s stewardship with a number of celebrity backers including Daft Punk, Jack White and Kanye West. The company has tried to stand out with high-profile exclusives, such as Rhianna’s 2016 album ANTI and The Carters’ Everything is Love. Many of these deals have petered out, though. Kanye is no longer wedded to Tidal, for instance. Even Jay-Z’s once-exclusive discography is now available on other streaming streaming services.