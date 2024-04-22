Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on April 25
PC Game Pass members can check out the sequel at no extra cost too.
The second installment in EA's Star Wars Jedi series is Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and EA Play this week. Subscribers can continue Cal Kestis' journey in on April 25, almost a year to the day after . If you haven't checked out the first steps of Cal's adventure, it might be best to get started with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is also available through those services.
Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of the previous game, with Cal continuing his fight against the Empire. This time around, you have five lightsaber stances to make use of, while the maps are larger than in Jedi: Fallen Order (at least the sequel includes fast travel). While Jedi: Survivor was generally well-reviewed, the PC port had out of the gate — an issue that developer Respawn Entertainment has tried to remedy .
A third game is , but there will be a different figure in charge. Stig Asmussen, the director of the first two entries, left EA to .