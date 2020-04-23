Latest in Gaming

Image credit: LudoNarraCon

Steam's narrative game festival opens this weekend

The event will take place from April 24th through the 27th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago
Unlike GDC, Gamescom and other gaming conventions that had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, LudoNarraCon can proceed as planned. It’s been a digital-only festival even before COVID-19, after all, featuring narrative games from indie developers that will be available through Steam. The event, which will take place this weekend, will showcase 40 game exhibitors and feature over 20 playable demos. It will also have over 10 panels of game development discussions and will come hand-in-hand with a sale for over 50 narrative games.

You’ll be able to try out visual novels from various genres during the event, such as text-based horror game Beyond the Veil and cybernoir point and click adventure Chinatown Detective Agency. Sukeban Games will also be there with N1RV Ann-A, the sequel to cyberpunk bartender game VA-11 Hall-A. All the streams for the event will go live at launch — panels, however, will go online at different times throughout the weekend — and will be looped throughout LudoNarraCon’s duration. That means you’ll be able to attend the whole convention, so long as you check it out from April 24th through the 27th.

In this article: news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
