Stitcher redesign brings cleaner look and new features to the podcast app

Stitcher has revealed a new look for its podcast app, which boasts several useful features and upgrades. The service says the revamped web, iOS and Android app has better user control and navigation along with its more streamlined design.

You'll be able to organize shows however you like into custom categories and see recent and unfinished episodes, and all of your downloads and favorite podcasts together in My Podcasts. Using filters, you'll be able to view only downloaded, unplayed or liked episodes of a given podcast, or you can sort episodes by date. The app has a particularly handy sorting feature that lets you view podcasts by episode length, so you can find one to burn through with however much time you have to listen.