Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

Meet the Surface Laptop 4. It looks the same as the Surface Laptop 3, which was just a slightly bigger Surface Laptop 2, a computer that wasn't all that different than the original Surface Laptop. Get the picture? Not much has changed with Microsoft's most traditional PC line over the years. It's always been an exercise in minimalism, with none of the fancy contorting screens from the rest of the Surface family.
But in 2021, that simplicity almost makes the Surface Laptop 4 seem like a "normcore" PC. That's particularly true when you look at competitors like Dell, HP and ASUS, all of which have been cranking out wild new designs. Just look at the almost invisible screen bezel around the XPS 13, or the ZenBook Duo’s dual displays — they make the Surface Laptop 4 look absolutely archaic.
Pros
- Fast new CPUs
- Excellent battery life
- Great keyboard
- Gorgeous 15-inch screen
Cons
- Design feels a bit dated in 2021
- Only two ports
- No Thunderbolt support
So, if you haven't guessed, I was a bit disappointed that Microsoft decided to keep coasting with this same look. But after using the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 for the past week, I've warmed up to it. It's noticeably faster and has longer battery life than the previous model, and it still has one of the best keyboards on the market. You've also got the choice between Intel and AMD processors on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models. Take all of that together with a genuinely sturdy and premium-feeling case, and you've got an ultraportable that I could easily recommend to anyone.
What really turned me around was seeing just how much AMD's Ryzen 7 4980U sped things up. I was able to play Overwatch in 1080p with high graphical settings smoothly over 60FPS, whereas the Surface Laptop 3 could only do that with medium settings. You can thank the built-in Radeon graphics for that. The Laptop 4 remained snappy even when I bogged it down with dozens of browser tabs, 4K videos and huge game downloads. I only wish Microsoft was able to include AMD's newer 5000-series chips, which would have been an even bigger performance leap. The Laptop 4's SSD could be faster too, but at least that's something you can replace down the line.
PCMark 10
3DMark Night Raid
ATTO disk speeds (top read/write)
Surface Laptop 4 15" (AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Surface Edition, Radeon)
4,620
15,517
1.9 GB/s / 985 MB/s
Surface Laptop 3 15" (AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Surface Edition, Radeon Vega RX11)
4,124
9,909
1.9 GB/s / 801 MB/s
ASUS ZenBook Duo (Intel Core i7-1165G7, Xe graphics)
4,704
15,315
3.3 GB/s / 2.48 GB/s
Surface Pro 7 (Core i5-1035G4, Iris Pro)
3,324
4,447
1.79 GB/s / 750 MB/s
Alternatively, you can also equip the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel's newer 11th-generation CPUs. Those chips have managed to impress us in other laptops, so they may be a better option for future-proofing — just be prepared to pay a bit more. AMD's 4000-series hardware is already a year old, so the Laptop 4's Ryzen processors may feel outdated far more quickly. Either way, though, you’ll get a pretty fast computer.