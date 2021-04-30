Teenage Engineering's Capcom videopaks blend your music with classic games

You'll need to have the $599 OP-Z synth to use the new scenes, though.
Audio gadget and synth maker Teenage Engineering is teaming up with Capcom again, announcing today that it's bringing Street Fighter and Mega Man video content to its OP-Z app. The companies previously launched pocket-sized synths with designs based on the same two games, and now music makers can use the new Capcom videopaks to add retro gaming scenes to their music.

According to Teenage Engineering, these videopaks use original graphics from the Street Fighter and Mega Man series and are available for free in the iOS, Android and macOS apps. You can time fight scenes and moves to your music so that a KO lines up perfectly with a melodic climax, for example. You'd need an OP-Z synth for controls, which starts at $599, and personal use of these videopaks is royalty-free. 

Teenage Engineering doesn't just have partnerships with Capcom. It's also released a Rick and Morty-themed version of its Pocket Operator, and more recently launched a home audio and furniture line with IKEA. The popular synth maker was also named as one of the co-founders of former OnePlus director Carl Pei's new venture Nothing, and will be leading product design on that business. As it expands into more categories and collaborations, it's clear Teenage Engineering will soon become a familiar name to more people. In the meantime, those who own an OP-Z and love Capcom's gaming graphics can play with the 12 scenes that are now available in the app. 

