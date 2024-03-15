The best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop today
The deals available for Amazon's Spring sale aren't just for Prime members.
There's another jumbo-sized Amazon sale on the way. The Big Spring Sale, as it's called, will run from March 20 to March 25 and include a variety of discounts on "seasonally relevant items." This doesn't look to be another Prime Day situation, however; Amazon says most of the offers will be available to everyone, with only some exclusives for Prime members. We don't expect this Spring sale to be as heavy on tech-specific deals, either: Amazon's press release says it'll include Echo and Kindle discounts and "up to 40 percent off select electronics" but mostly highlights things like outdoor furniture, beauty products, clothing and sports equipment.
If past Amazon sales are any indication, most of these discounts will be bad. But if you're hoping to grab a good gadget at a discount, we'll be sorting through the noise and picking out the handful of tech deals that are actually worth your time. Amazon has put up a landing page for the Big Spring Sale already, so below we've rounded up the best early deals we could find. As of this writing, the standouts include price drops on Sonos speakers, Apple's AirPods Pro, Sony and Bose headphones and Roomba robot vacuums. To be clear, not everything is explicitly tied to Amazon's Spring sale — we're still seeing good PS5 and Nintendo Switch deals from a few days ago, for instance — and we've included a few noteworthy sales from stores besides Amazon. If you're looking for a bargain, though, here are the best tech deals you can grab today. We'll update this roundup over the coming days as more discounts pop up.
Sonos speaker sale$359$429Save $70
Sony WH-1000XM5$328$400Save $72
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)$189$249Save $60
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds$249$299Save $50
iRobot Roomba 694$180$275Save $95
Google Nest Thermostat$100$130Save $30
Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2$130$150Save $20
PlayStation 5 (Slim) + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle$449$500Save $51
Nintendo Switch OLED + $25 Amazon credit$350$375Save $25
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital)$40$60Save $20
Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch)$1,749$1,999Save $250
8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard$80$100Save $20
Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)$54$60Save $6
Sonos has kicked off a new round of discounts on its soundbars and portable speakers. The deals include the Sonos Move 2 for $359, which is $70 off its usual going rate and the second-best price we've seen outside of a very brief drop to $349 last year. The Sonos Ray soundbar is $56 off and down to an all-time low of $223, while the higher-end Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is available for $399, a $100 discount. The Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer is also down to a low of $343, which is $86 less than usual, while the compact Sonos Roam SL is $32 off at $127. A few speaker bundles are also discounted. These offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, B&H and Sonos.com. Sonos says they'll run through March 25.
None of these devices come cheap, but they all deliver relatively clean sound, easy pairing with other Sonos hardware, AirPlay support and an app that (mostly) makes it simple to set up and stream music. The Move 2 is a hefty yet powerful battery-powered speaker for those who are more concerned with sound quality over portability. The Roam SL doesn't sound as rich, but it's much more travel-friendly and has a better water-resistance rating. (It lacks built-in mics, though.) The Ray is an entry-level 2.0-channel soundbar meant for smaller rooms and budget buyers. The Beam is a 5.0 model with a more expansive sound, an HDMI eARC port and voice assistant functionality. It also supports Dolby Atmos, though it can't take advantage of that quite as much as larger models. The Sub Mini, meanwhile, is a handy way to beef up the bass response of an existing Sonos system. You can check out our reviews of the Move 2, Ray, second-gen Beam and Sub Mini for fuller breakdowns of each device.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are back on sale for $328. This isn't an all-time low, and it's a deal we've seen numerous times over the past few months, but it's still $70 off the noise-canceling cans' list price. The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones thanks to their comfy fit, solid active noise cancellation (ANC), clear mic and handy bonus features. They're bass-heavy by default, but you can adjust their sound profile with EQ tools in Sony's companion app.
This XM5's predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is also worth a note at $248. Again, that's not an all-time low, but it's about $50 below the pair's average street price in recent months. This older model has many of the same benefits as its successor, plus its earcups can fold up, which makes the design a little easier to pack away. Its call quality is worse, however, and it's not quite as light on the head. We gave the XM5 a review score of 95 in mid-2022, while the XM4 earned a 94 way back in 2020.
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again available for $189, which matches the best price we've seen for the latest iteration with a USB-C charging case. Apple normally sells the noise-canceling earphones for $249, though we often see them go closer to $200 at third-party retailers. Either way, they remain our favorite wireless earbuds for iOS users, as they provide an array of perks when paired with an iPhone, from faster pairing to hands-free Siri. Useful ANC, a superb ambient sound mode and a pleasingly warm sound profile help beyond that. Their battery life and mic quality are just OK these days, but this pair should serve you well if you're all-in on Apple. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a review score of 88 back in 2022.
If you're not tethered to Apple, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are another set of high-end earphones we recommend. Right now they're down to $249 at Amazon, Bose.com and other storefronts. That's a $50 discount. We've seen this price a few times before, but it still matches the best deal we've tracked. Bose says the offer will run until March 31.
We specifically highlight the QuietComfort Ultras in our buying guide for their noise-canceling prowess, as they do a superlative job of muting outside noise and allow you to lower the intensity of the ANC if it ever becomes uncomfortable. They're another pair with a somewhat bass-heavy sound out of the box, but they don't sound sloppy, and unlike the AirPods Pro you can customize their EQ through a companion app. That said, they don't support wireless charging or multi-device pairing, and their six-to-seven-hour battery life isn't anything special. The earpieces themselves are also fairly large, though we wouldn't call them uncomfortable. We gave the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds a score of 88 in our review last year.
The iRobot Roomba 694 is our favorite robot vacuum for those on a budget, and right now it's back on sale for $179 at Amazon, iRobot.com and other retailers. That's about $20 more than the largest discount we've tracked but still $20 or so less than the device's average street price in recent months. This is an entry-level model that navigates rooms semi-randomly instead of mapping and following set paths, so it'll bonk into furniture around your house. That said, it's sturdily put together, its companion app makes it fairly easy to operate and it cleans effectively enough if you just want something simple and relatively cheap. iRobot says its battery can last 90 minutes per charge, though you may get less depending on what kind of surfaces you need to clean.
The Google Nest Thermostat is on sale for $100 ahead of Amazon's Spring sale, which is about $10 more than the best price we've seen over the past year but $30 below its typical going rate. We've highlighted this entry-level smart thermostat in past gift guides. Compared to the higher-end Nest Learning Thermostat, it has a cheaper plastic frame, doesn't support remote temperature sensors and can't learn your heating and cooling tendencies to make automatic adjustments throughout the day. That said, it's a more affordable way to remotely control your home's climate, and it still supports features like HVAC monitoring and voice assistant control. It's also compatible with the Matter standard, unlike the pricier model, so it can work with third-party platforms like Apple Home.
The Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 is back down to $130. This is another deal we've seen pop up periodically in recent months, but it's $20 off the device's usual street price all the same. The Stream Deck is a macro keypad we recommend in our guide to the best game streaming gear. It has 15 programmable hotkeys that you can set to perform different commands, from launching an app to activating smart lights to triggering on-screen GIFs and sound effects. It's really meant for content creators and power users first and foremost, but if you think you could benefit from having a bunch of shortcuts within arm's reach, this is a decent time to pick one up.
Bundles that pair the PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are still $50 off, bringing the standard model down to $449 and the digital-only version down to $400. These deals aren't tied to Amazon's Spring sale, but larger discounts on the PS5 have been uncommon, so this is still a good opportunity if you've been looking to take the plunge. The offers are available at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Sony's PlayStation Direct store. Sony says they'll last through March 31. My colleague Nathan Ingraham gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a glowing review last year, calling it a "perfectly balanced game with gorgeous graphics, delightful combat and traversal systems, a compelling storyline and characters, plenty of challenge and a huge map to explore."
"Mario Day" has come and gone, but Nintendo is still running a handful of deals on Switch consoles and games. On the hardware side, the Switch OLED, Switch Lite and standard Switch are each available with a $25 digital credit at Amazon; just use the checkout code NSWOLED25, NSWLITE25, or NSWNEON25, respectively, to see the offer. At other stores like Target and Best Buy, you can get a console with a $25 gift card. And if you have any interest in the cutesy social sim Animal Crossing: New Horizons, note that Target is bundling the Switch Lite with that game alongside the gift card.
Nintendo says these offers will run through March 16, so again, there's no real tie to Amazon's Spring sale here. It's also worth noting that Nintendo is widely expected to launch a new console in the coming months. Even if the latest reports suggest that won't arrive until 2025, it's hard to call this a great time to invest in the console. But if you don't care about hopping on the bandwagon late and just want to catch up with the Switch's library, getting any sort of deal on a Switch is better than normal. Just remember that the Switch Lite can't be docked to a TV.
As for the leftover Switch game deals, several first-party titles are still available for $40 a pop at various retailers. These include Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Party, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Yoshi's Crafted World. (Whew.) All of these games have been cheaper in the past, but each is now about $5 to $10 lower than its usual going rate. If you're (somehow) starting completely fresh, Odyssey and Mario Kart are the closest things to must-plays, while Luigi's Mansion 3 features on our list of the best couch co-op games. Nintendo says most of these deals will last through March 17.
We'll move beyond Amazon for our last few deals this week. First, a configuration of Apple's 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is down to $1,749 at B&H. That ties its all-time low and comes in $250 below Apple's MSRP. We gave the latest MacBook Pro a review score of 90 last year. It's more Mac than most people need, especially after the recent refresh of the MacBook Air. But for video editors, 3D designers and other professional types who need more power, a wider port selection and a brighter display, it should still fit the bill.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is back on sale for $80 at Amazon subsidiary Woot, a $20 discount that matches the lowest price we've seen. This is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard we recommended in our retro gaming gift guide late last year. You'd mainly buy it for the aesthetic, as it looks like a companion piece for an old NES. Beyond that, it's sturdily built, it works wirelessly and it comes with a pair of giant "Super Buttons" that you can customize to perform different macros. It's comfortable for typing as well, though its clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches are fairly noisy. It also lacks any kind of backlighting. The stock switches are hot-swappable, however, so you can easily replace them if needed.
The latest Steam Spring Sale is underway, bringing an enormous range of PC game discounts along with it. There are simply too many deals for us to list everything, but some highlights include the acclaimed CRPG Baldur's Gate 3 for $54 (a small but rare discount), the frantic platformer Pizza Tower for $13.39, the recently released Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $56, the FPS compilation Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 and the VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx for $20.39. These big Steam sales are always a good time to grab some older classics for dirt cheap, too: The two Portal puzzlers are available for $1.48, for instance, while the co-op shooter Left 4 Dead 2 is just a buck. Valve says the sale will run until March 21.
Outside of Steam, the Epic Games Store has commenced its Spring Sale as well. The selection there isn't as large, as usual, but it does include some well-reviewed exclusives like Alan Wake 2 for $40 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $30. Before you go padding your backlog on either store, though, we'd recommend using a price tracking site like IsThereAnyDeal to ensure you're getting a genuine discount.
