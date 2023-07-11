The best Prime Day deals you can get at Walmart and other retailers "Anti-Prime Day" sales are happening elsewhere if you don't want to shop at Amazon.

For any number of reasons, some people might not want to shop at Amazon, regardless of how low Prime Day discounts go. So it’s good news that the sale prompts other retailers, including Walmart, Target and B&H Photo to also offering some pretty strong deals of their own — some of which match or beat those at Amazon. We’re also seeing sales on devices the super e-retailer doesn’t typically carry, like the Google Nest Hub and the Apple HomePod. Here are the best anti-Prime Day sales from outlets that aren’t Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones $328 $398 Save $70 We think Sony's WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless headphones you can get and they're on sale at B&H Photo for the same all-time low as at Amazon. $328 at B&H Photo

Our current favorite wireless headphones are Sony's WH-1000XM5 and Amazon has them for $328, which is an all-time low and a $70 discount. B&H Photo has matched that price. These cans are the total package, combining excellent audio quality with good ANC and a comfortable fit, even if you wear them all day — which you can thanks to their 30-hour battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Engadget named Apple's AirPods Pro the best earbuds for iPhone users because they have a good battery life, a case with wireless charging and solid integration with Siri. $199 at Walmart $199 at Verizon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are going for $199 during Amazon’s sale, but both Walmart and Verizon have matched that price. This generation is a big improvement over the previous buds, with better sound quality, improved active noise cancellation and the best transparency mode of the buds we’ve tried. Engadget named them the best earbuds for iPhone users because they have a good battery life, a case with wireless charging and solid integration with Siri.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

As Amazon tends to favor its Echo smart displays on its site, you typically can’t get Google’s Nest Hub on the site. It’s the top pick in Engadget’s guide to smart displays and right now you can get it from Walmart for $55. It’s also on sale for the same price at Target and directly from Google. It has a seven-inch screen housed within an unobtrusive exterior that will fit in with most people’s home decor. It provides all the smart display perks like watching YouTube, accessing the Google Assistant and controlling your smart home devices. It works particularly well as a monitor for your smart cams and doorbells too. Keep in mind that it lacks a camera, which is good for privacy, but makes video calls impossible.

MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch)

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch) $949 $1,099 Save $150 The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is on sale for $949, which is the lowest price we've seen on the ultraportable. $949 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo has the base model of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $949 which is a $150 discount and cheaper than we've ever seen it on Amazon. That applies to all four colorways with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave the ultraportable an impressive 96 in our review, calling it a “near-perfect Mac.” It has a Liquid Retina display, a quad speaker array and a battery that lasted over 16 hours in our video rundown tests.

iRobot Roomba 694

Walmart is selling the iRobot Roomba 694 for $199, which is the same as Amazon’s price. You can also get the robovac directly from iRobot for $200. Of all the models we’ve tried, this is our favorite budget option because it combines strong suction with an easy-to-understand companion app. We also like its minimalist yet attractive design which is nice for something that will be roaming around your home regularly.

Apple Watch Series 8

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) $329 $399 Save $70 Our favorite smartwatch is also on sale at Walmart. $329 at Walmart

The 41mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 8 usually sells for $399 and Amazon is selling it for $280 for Prime Members right now. Walmart brought the price down to $329, which isn't as good of a discount, but you don't need to be a member of anything to get it. This smartwatch is our overall top pick in our guide because it combines health and fitness tracking with excellent iPhone integration. This latest generation packs a slew of new sensors that can detect your temperature, give ECG and blood oxygen readings and give improved sleep metrics. The upcoming WatchOS 10 will take advantage of many of those sensors to give you even more insight into your everyday health.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $600 Save $321 Our favorite budget iPad is on sale at Walmart, though it's not as steeply discounted as at Amazon. $279 at Walmart

Apple's 9th-generation iPad is down to $250 at Amazon which is a record low. Walmart is selling it for $279. This is the previous generation of the standard iPad and the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads. It’s a great couch companion for casual browsing, binge streaming and light gaming.

The latest (10th) generation iPad in the 64GB size is down to $380 at Amazon for Prime Members only, but Best Buy is offering it for $399. This latest generation slate has a slightly larger screen and a newer chip (though not Apple’s own M-series silicon). It also does away with the home button but, unfortunately, Apple also decided to remove the headphone jack.

Apple HomePod

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) $289 $299 Save $10 Apple's smart speaker is $10 off at B&H Photo. $289 at B&H Photo

You can’t usually buy Apple’s HomePod smart speakers on Amazon, so they’re not part of Prime Day discounts. However, you can get the new HomePod from B&H Photo right now for $289. We reviewed the new generation of the speaker upon its debut early this year and liked the design, good sound quality and quick Siri responses. It’s also adept at integrating compatible smart home controls. They also have the smaller HomePod mini for $95.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 Our favorite heaphones for noise cancellation are on sale at Bose and Walmart. $229 at Walmart $229 at Bose

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to a new low of $199 for Prime Members during Amazon’s sale. If you don't feel like joining Amazon's club, you can get them for $229 from Walmart or directly from Bose. That's still a decent $100 off their usual price. These cans earned a spot in our best wireless headphone guide thanks to their comfortable, if a little dated, design, excellent ANC and balanced audio.

Google Pixel 7a

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 You can get Google's latest Pixel phone directly from Google. $449 at Google

The Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $449 for Amazon’s sale. That’s $50 off its usual rate and an all-time low. If you’d rather get it directly from Google, it’s going for the same price at their store. This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. The 7a also has solid cameras and an IP67 water-resistant design.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Google Nest Hub Max $190 $229 Save $39 The Google Nest Hub Max is the runner up pick in our guide and has larger screen than the standard Nest Hub, and also has a camera. $190 at Walmart

The Google Nest Hub Max is going for $190 at Walmart instead of the usual $229. The smart display is the runner up pick in our guide to those devices. It’s got a larger screen than the standard Nest Hub, adds a camera for video calls and offers a nifty gestures function that lets you control media with hand movements.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD

The top pick in our best microSD cards guide is Samsung's Pro Plus 256GB, which is on sale for $20 at Amazon, and B&H Photo is selling it for the exact same price. It had some of the best sequential write speeds of any of the microSD cards we tested, and the best random read/write speeds. It’s rated U3, V30 and A2, aka, the faster ratings most people are looking for, and will work great to add space to your tablet, Nintendo Switch or a smartphone. It even comes with an adapter to fit SD slots.

Samsung T7 Shield

The 1TB version of Samsung’s T7 Shield SSD is down to $75 for Prime Day and Samsung has matched that price on its own storefront. You can snag the same deal from B&H Photo as well. The T7 series is among our favorite SSDs and the Shield model wraps the drive in a tough casing with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and the ability to withstand drops from up to 10 feet high. The 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds should be enough for most of your external storage needs.

Crucial MX500

The Crucial MX500 internal SSD in the 500GB size is down to $35 at Amazon, but the same price can be had from B&H Photo, or directly from Crucial. Other capacity models are on sale too. The sequential read speeds hit 560MB/s and the standard 2.5-inch design should make it easy to add in to your desktop or laptop's slot.

Instant Vortex Plus

The Instant Vortex Plus is the top pick in our air fryer guide and you can get it for $100 right now at Walmart and directly from Instant Brands, which matches Amazon's price. It's great for crisping up a lot of different foods and the "ClearCook" window lets you see your food while it's cooking. The OdorEase technology does a decent job keeping food smells from getting overpowering and reduces overall smokiness.

Google Chromecast 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Chromecast with Google TV $40 $50 Save $10 Walmart is discounting Google's Chromecast 4K streaming device. You can also get it on sale at Target. $40 at Walmart $40 at Target

The Google Chromecast 4K dongle is the runner up in our Engadget guide to streaming devices and earned an 86 in our review, in which we praised the Google Assistant integration and the excellent remote. It’s on sale for $40 at Target, Walmart and directly from Google, which is $10 off.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34 $49 Save $15 This is our top recommendation for a streaming dongle and it's on sale at both Walmart and Roku. $34 at Walmart $35 at Roku

Amazon is selling Roku's Streaming Stick 4K for $35 this Prime Day but you can get the same discount directly from Roku. Or you can save a dollar extra at Walmart, which has it for $34. We named it our favorite streaming device in our streamers guide because it can stream in 4K, supports HDR content with Dolby Vision along with AirPlay 2 and Roku makes one of the easiest smart TV interfaces.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX drive is the top pick in our guide to the best PS5 SSDs. Amazon is selling the 1TB model for $68 and Walmart has matched that price. Or you can get it directly from Corsair. We think it’s a good drive for your console because it has fast read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s, it comes with a pre-installed heatsink and it's protected by a five-year warranty. Plus, it's typically affordable, especially when it’s down to this price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 $299 Save $50 We think the QuietComfort Earbuds II offer the best active noise cancellation of the buds we tested. And right now they're $50 off. $249 at Walmart

We think the QuietComfort Earbuds II offer the best active noise cancellation of the buds we tested for our guide. Amazon is selling them for $249 — but only for Prime members. You can grab them from Walmart or directly from Bose for the same price, no membership required. If you want to fully block out the world as you listen to music or podcasts, these buds with their comfortable fit and good sound quality are the way to go.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

We named the Google Pixel 7 Pro the smartphone with the best camera on the market in our guide. Prime Day has it for $649 for Prime members, which is a massive $250 discount. Unlocked 128GB models from Target or from Google’s store are just $100 off, down to $799. Still a decent savings if you don't want to shop from Amazon. In our review, we also praised the bright screen that pumps out deep blacks and lively colors, and the software that makes phone calls less of a hassle.

Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E (3-pack) $300 $400 Save $100 We like the Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh WiFi router because its easy to use and set up and is much more affordable than other 6E systems. $300 at Google

In Engadget’s recent review of Google’s Nest WiFi Pro 6E, we called the mesh WiFi system more approachable than its competitors because it’s easy to use, simple to set up using your phone, and doesn’t cost as much as other systems. Prime Day dropped it to $300 for a three-pack which is $100 off the list price but you can get it from the Google Store for the same price.

TP-Link Deco XE75 WiFi 6E mesh system

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget TP-Link Deco XE75 WiFi 6E mesh system (2-pack) $210 $300 Save $90 This is the mesh WiFi system we think will work best for most people. $210 at TP-Link

A two-pack of TP-Link's XE75 WiFi 6E mesh router system is on sale for $210 for Prime Day instead of $300 or you can snag it for the same price from Tp-Link. It's our current favorite mesh WiFi setup because it's a reliable system that balances power with user-friendliness.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.