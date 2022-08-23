'The Expanse: A Telltale Series' arrives next summer

Fans of The Expanse will have to wait about another year to play Deck Nine's interpretation of the popular sci-fi series. The studio, best known for its work on Life is Strange: True Colors, and Telltale Games shared a new behind-the-scenes gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2022 and revealed that the title would come out sometime in the summer of 2023. While not revelatory, the clip does show off something we hadn't seen before. The Expanse: A Telltale Series will feature sequences where you'll need to navigate zero-gravity environments.

Set before the TV series, which concluded at the start of this year, the game stars Camina Drummer. After her introduction in the show's second season, Drummer, played by actress Cara Gee in both the TV series and upcoming game, went on to become a fan-favorite character over subsequent seasons. The Expanse is one of two new projects Telltale Games is working on after coming back from financial insolvency. In 2023, the studio also plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2.