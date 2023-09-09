The Lotus Emeya brings electric supercar performance for four

This isn’t your parent’s Lotus. The British maker, once famous for ultra-lightweight sportscars that had no room for creature comforts like air conditioning, heated seats, or even doors, is now part of the Geely family, with designs on a big international presence with big sales.

That’s going to require bigger cars, and while the Eletre SUV was something of a first big departure for the company, the Emeya is a quick second-act. The Emeya is a four-door sedan with a swoopy, coupe-like profile, comfortably seating four and, Lotus says, offering somewhere around 300 miles of range from a 102kWh battery pack.

That’s quite good range for a car that will offer up to 905 horsepower and that can sprint from 0 - 60 mph in less than 2.8 seconds. Quick, yes, but as a grand tourer, the idea is comfort and luxury, and that the Emeya has in spades. But will it be good enough to convert the Lotus faithful? That we won’t know until sometime in 2024, when this enters production. Watch the video below for the full story.