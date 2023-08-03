The Morning After: Fisker reveals more about its Alaska electric pickup

Fisker has shed some more light on its Alaska electric pickup , which it says will have a base price of just $45,400. The Alaska is a work-friendly vehicle, letting you run your business from the cockpit. It has dedicated work glove and cowboy hat storage, a slide-out laptop tray and a cup holder big enough to hold a day’s worth of water.

The default flatbed is 4.5 feet, but you can drop the partition to increase that to 7.5 feet. Lower the seats and the liftgate and you can push it to 9.2 feet, big enough to haul several sheets of plywood from one job to the next. But much as Fisker may promise this will be one of the lightest and cheapest EVs in its class, we’ll wait to see how much it actually costs when it debuts in 2025 before making a judgment.

– Dan Cooper

You can get these reports delivered daily, direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here! ​​​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

The best wireless earbuds for 2023

The best budget laptops for 2023

Amazon sale slashes Fire TV streaming devices by up to 51 percent

Samsung's revamped Freestyle projector is now available to pre-order

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will include the series' biggest zombies map ever

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on Epic Games Store this month

Alan Wake II, delayed by 10 days, will arrive on October 27

How to take a screenshot on a Windows PC

It’s a Swiss Army-microphone for audio pros on a budget.

Photo by James Trew / Engadget

Professional microphones are as unique as the instruments they’re built to record, each with their own voices. The Sphere LX is a $1,000 modeling microphone designed to alter its qualities to ape the voices of several extremely expensive studio microphones. James Trew explores what it’s like to use this chameleonic device, comparing it to several of the pro microphones it’s trying to impersonate. I may not find the technical intricacies of audio engineering that gripping, but James’ in-depth report is a must-read, even for me.

Continue Reading.

Farewell, old friend.

After nearly two decades of faithful service, the Xbox 360 store will close for good on July 29, 2024. Microsoft’s Movies & TV app will stop working on the same day as the company pulls the last vestiges of support for its console. The company has already promised games compatible with newer consoles will stay on the Xbox One and Series X/S storefronts. And media bought via the Xbox 360 will stay in your library, so you shouldn’t lose too much of anything.

Continue Reading.

It’s got detachable controllers!

Windows Report

With the Legion Go, Lenovo may have its own rival to the Steam Deck, Ayaneo and ASUS’ ROG Ally. A leak, including product renders, suggests it’s a PC gaming handheld equipped with AMD’s new Phoenix processors and a pair of Switch-like detachable controllers. It looks very possible to prop this thing on a table, addressing the issues of hand fatigue so common with other PC-class handhelds. Just a shame it won’t be able to play Tears of the Kingdom.

Continue Reading.

If those range claims are accurate, it’s pretty compelling.

MullenLowe

The Acura ZDX is the latest all-electric vehicle from Honda’s premium brand, due to launch in early 2024. The ZDX boasts CarPlay, Android Auto, a Bang & Olufsen audio setup and an as-yet unofficial range of 325 miles on a single charge . The base model is likely to cost around $60,000, and it’s certainly a pretty-looking way to get around.