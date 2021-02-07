The Morning After: Is Instagram no longer a photo-sharing app?

Vinyl has been on a resurgence, and it seems like the pandemic has accelerated that. When Amazon launches a record of the month club to capitalize on it, you know it’s reached a tipping point. All this means many of us are looking to upgrade from a cheap turntable and build our first HiFi system. While there are many parts to that, perhaps most important are the speakers. If your speakers don’t sound good, what’s the point?

In a bid to help, we’ve assessed some of the best passive speakers under $600. These will need an amplifier, yes, but offer greater flexibility to your HiFi setup. And if you’ve been living with built-in speakers or all-in-one setups, we explain exactly what you might need. I promise you — it’s a beginner-friendly guide for recent vinyl addicts.

Instead, it's a platform where people go 'to be entertained.'

Instagram doesn't see itself as a platform where people go to share photos anymore. That's the main takeaway from a series of comments made by the head of the company, Adam Mosseri. "Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now," Mosseri said. "TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger and there are a lot of other upstarts as well." To stay competitive, Mosseri said Instagram has to embrace that aspect of itself, and that will mean changes. One way the app will change is with Instagram handing out more recommendations. He also said Instagram plans to embrace video more broadly, focusing on full-screen and immersive content. Continue reading.

Its API update will make it easier for organizations to create digital vaccine cards.

Google has updated its Pay app's Passes API to simplify storing and displaying a digital card on Android to show a users' COVID-19 test and vaccination details. The tech giant has given access to the API to healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized to distribute COVID vaccines. That means their developers can easily create digital COVID vaccine and test cards that users can store on their device. Continue reading.

The issue prompted an investigation by the US regulators.

Porsche is planning a worldwide recall of its Taycan EV over a software issue that can cause sudden power loss. The action follows an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which started in May following reports of cars switching to emergency mode. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries, according to sources familiar with the situation, but the NHTSA has also reached out to Volkswagen (Porshe’s parent company) regarding the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, both of which use a similar powertrain to the Taycan. Continue reading.

All about FaceTime and Safari

With all of the changes that came to macOS Big Sur last year, we didn't expect Apple to deliver much with this year's update. It seems like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 got the bulk of the upgrades this time around. But with major changes to Safari, FaceTime and new SharePlay features, the update is worth your attention. Devindra Hardwar gives it a test drive. Continue reading.

Nixxes is Sony's second studio purchase in a week.

Sony has just bought another studio, and, no, it’s not Bluepoint Games. On Thursday, the company announced the acquisition of Nixxes Software, a Dutch developer best known for supporting Crystal Dynamics, IO Interactive and Eidos Montreal in porting some of their games over to PC. The deal suggests Sony may step up its efforts to bring more of its exclusives to Windows. The company released Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone to Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Sony president Jim Ryan has said that more of the company’s first-party games would make their way to the PC. Continue reading.

