The Morning After

As long as your internet connection has survived the extreme cold snap, Parler is back online. In the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot, Amazon suspended social network Parler’s web service access on January 10th for violating its terms of service. Now it’s relaunched on a new backend it claims is “built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called ‘Big Tech’ for its operations.” The relaunch comes with new interim CEO, Mark Meckler, replacing John Matze, who was ousted by Parler’s board.

Amazon, Apple and Google distanced themselves from Parler after evidence came out that the Capitol attackers had used the platform to organize the incident. The iOS App Store and Google Play dropped it, and Parler tried to get back online by suing Amazon on antitrust grounds, which were denied.

While the site is back online, there are still no smartphone apps for the ‘free speech’ social network. Parler will need to convince at least part of Big Tech that it can maturely handle and moderate its users.

AT&T and Verizon appear to be having issues as well.

The cold snap currently hitting the US has battered carrier networks, with T-Mobile first to acknowledge the issue yesterday afternoon. AT&T and Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) seem to have similar problems, but their issues don’t seem to be as widespread. The majority of T-Mobile’s outages appear to be clustered in and around Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Texas is currently going through one of its coldest winters in decades, with temperatures below freezing in every part of the state. Continue reading.

As Apple demands more explicit privacy explanations from Facebook apps, and the social network reportedly conducts "a campaign against Apple" with antitrust regulators and government figures, it’s all getting messy. And it seems it started a couple of years ago, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report that outlined the escalation of hostilities between the two.

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked what he'd have done if he were running Facebook at the time. He said he wouldn't have found himself in such a situation in the first place and criticized Facebook for invading user privacy. Zuckerberg publicly said these comments were “extremely glib”, but inside the company, he apparently said he wanted to “inflict pain” on Apple.

He’s not talking emotional pain; Facebook has reportedly considered filing a lawsuit against Apple over alleged anti-competitive policies and has even offered to provide Epic Games with documents to aid that company's legal battle with Apple. Continue reading.

The remastered bundle expands beyond PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 23rd.

Overcooked fans no longer need the newest consoles to play the latest version of the game. Overcooked: All You Can Eat, which includes two games and all DLC so far, will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 23rd for $40. Even without a Xbox Series X or PS5, the game can run at 4K and 60 frames per second if your console or PC supports it. Unfortunately, but predictably, it's locked to 30 fps on Switch. Continue reading.

It'll reportedly go on sale around February 23rd.

A combination of leaks from Gaston Shutters and Nokoshita, has given us a clearer look at a new cinematic camera coming from Sony. The FX3, a cinema camera version of the full-frame A7S III mirrorless camera, might appear very soon. It would come with a 12-megapixel sensor, 4K 120 fps video and the price tag could be around $4,000. Continue reading.

Tesla ordered to recall 12,300 Model X EVs over a loose trim issueJaguar and Land Rover cars will be all-electric starting in 2025Roku is testing a remote with a built-in battery and customizable buttonsApple will offer free Watch repairs if software update doesn't fix charging woes