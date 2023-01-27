The Morning After: Will AI be your next lawyer? Probably not, but it might scrape through legal exams.

In a new study, University of Minnesota law professors used ChatGPT AI chatbot to answer graduate exams at four courses in their school. The AI passed all four, but with an average grade of C+. The University of Minnesota group noted ChatGPT was good at addressing "basic legal rules" and summaries, but it floundered when trying to pinpoint issues relevant in a case.

When faced with business management questions in a different study, the generator was "amazing" with simple operations management and process analysis questions, but it couldn't handle advanced process questions. It even made mistakes with sixth-grade-level math – something other AI authors have struggled with.

If you're unsure whether we're ready for robot lawyers, you're not the only one. DoNotPay is a free AI-powered chatbot that can draft letters and fill out forms for various legal matters, including appeals for parking tickets. Joshua Browder, the CEO of the New York startup, announced his company's bot would represent a defendant fighting a traffic ticket in the courtroom on February 22nd. However, he received multiple jail threats from state bar prosecutors if he was to go through with his plan. DoNotPay is postponing its court case. Browder told NPR "The truth is most people can't afford lawyers. This could've shifted the balance and allowed people to use tools like ChatGPT in the courtroom that maybe could've helped them win cases."

– Mat Smith

The electric pickup will only be available in small numbers this year.

During a conference call discussing Tesla's latest earnings, company chief Elon Musk said mass production of the Cybertruck, its electric pickup, won't begin until 2024. He still expects manufacturing to kick off "sometime this summer" but warned output would be "very slow" early on. Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019.

A nicer screen, way better performance, but double the price.

For people intrigued by the Steam Deck but want something with a bit more performance, the Ayaneo 2 is a great little (pricey) portable gaming PC, says Engadget's Sam Rutherford. It features a newer Ryzen 7 6800U CPU that pumps out frame rates between 25 to 40 percent higher than the Steam Deck, while its sophisticated hall sensor joysticks deliver even more responsive controls. The Ayaneo 2 also features a seven-inch bezel-less LCD display with a higher 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and tons of connectivity, thanks to three USB-C ports. Crucially, it's based on Windows 11 instead of SteamOS, which means it should run practically any game you can think of. The main downsides are somewhat short battery life (about two and a half hours on a charge), the lack of built-in touchpads and a starting price $450 higher than the Steam Deck. Yeah, that's about double.

The agency claims the infiltration has thwarted over $130 million in ransom demands.

The US Department of Justice has spent months infiltrating and disrupting the Hive ransomware group, the agency announced on Thursday. The DOJ says Hive has targeted over 1,500 victims in 80-plus countries, extorting hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom payments. It first infiltrated Hive's network in July 2022, providing over 300 decryption keys to Hive's current victims and more than 1,000 keys to previous victims – preventing over $130 million in ransom payments.

The personal data includes full names, addresses and dates of birth.

Dutch authorities arrested a hacker for obtaining and trying to sell the personal information of nearly every Austrian citizen in May 2020 – and the defendant had also offered "similar data sets" from Italy, the Netherlands and Colombia. Authorities say the hacker posted in an online forum the nine million data sets, which police say consists of "registration data" residents must provide to authorities: full names, addresses and dates of birth – but no financial info. "Since this data was freely available on the internet, it must absolutely be assumed that these registration data are, in full or in part, irrevocably in the hands of criminals," the police said.

There's never been a better time to jump into virtual reality.

Headsets have come a long way since the launch of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive six years ago. The Meta Quest 2 has already been around for two years, and it's proven to be a very capable portable VR experience. And if you're looking for a more immersive experience, high-end PC headsets are getting cheaper (and there's the new PS VR 2 to look forward to). Read on for our top picks.

