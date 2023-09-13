The next Nintendo Direct is set for September 14 at 10AM ET

While rumors have been swirling about Nintendo showing off its next console to developers, the Switch will stick around for a while yet. There are a bunch of first-party games lined up for the current console stretching into next year, and we'll soon find out more about those and third-party titles that are on the way to the Switch. That's because the company has announced a Nintendo Direct for September 14.

The showcase will start at 10AM ET and it will run for around 40 minutes. Nintendo says the stream will focus on games that are arriving this winter, though we might hear tidbits about titles that are further out, such as the new version of Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon and a fresh game starring Princess Peach, both of which are scheduled for 2024.

On the more immediate horizon are the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder (which just got its own dedicated Direct), WarioWare Move It!, Detective Pikachu Returns and Super Mario RPG. The last batch of Mario Kart 8 DLC courses is scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, so that could make an appearance, while there are two Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansions for Nintendo to promote.

The company typically has a few surprises up its sleeve as well, so expect the unexpected. It's been years since we heard more than a peep about Metroid Prime 4, so perhaps Nintendo will finally be ready to talk about it again sometime before the Switch's successor arrives. Then, of course, there's always the possibility of (whisper so you don't jinx it) a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date.