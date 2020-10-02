'The Witches' skips theaters for an HBO Max debut on October 22nd

The Witches, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, is yet another major movie that’s going straight to a streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will hit HBO Max on October 22nd.

It centers around a young boy who tries to stop a coven of witches from turning every kid on the planet into mice. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, with Chris Rock as a narrator. The Witches was originally scheduled for a theatrical release this month, but Warner Bros. yanked it from the calendar in June.