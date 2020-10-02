Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros.

'The Witches' skips theaters for an HBO Max debut on October 22nd

The latest adaptation of Roald Dahl's book stars Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
40m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Witches
HBO Max/Warner Bros.

The Witches, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, is yet another major movie that’s going straight to a streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will hit HBO Max on October 22nd.

It centers around a young boy who tries to stop a coven of witches from turning every kid on the planet into mice. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, with Chris Rock as a narrator. The Witches was originally scheduled for a theatrical release this month, but Warner Bros. yanked it from the calendar in June.

The movie’s streaming debut could prompt some people to sign up for HBO Max, particularly if parents are looking for a kid-friendly, kinda-scary flick to watch on Halloween.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many theaters have closed their doors. That’s prompted distributors to forego theatrical releases for some movies and bring them to streaming services early. Among those titles are Disney films Artemis Fowl and Hamilton, and Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods and The Lovebirds. Some others have gone straight to video on demand, most notably Mulan.

In this article: hbo max, hbomax, thewitches, the witches, streaming, robert zemeckis, robertzemeckis, anne hathaway, annehathaway, octavia spencer, octaviaspencer, stanley tucci, stanleytucci, covid-19, coronavirus, roald dahl, roalddahl, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

View
Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

View
LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

View
Nintendo agrees to $2 million settlement in Switch hacking lawsuit

Nintendo agrees to $2 million settlement in Switch hacking lawsuit

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr