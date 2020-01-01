Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images

Children's groups say TikTok hasn't made changes to protect underage users

TikTok allegedly hasn't implemented the changes it promised to settle the child privacy violations it faced last year.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bangkok, Thailand - August 22, 2019 : iPhone 7 showing its screen with TikTok and other social media application icons.
Wachiwit via Getty Images

A group of 20 children’s and consumer groups is accusing TikTok of failing to implement the changes it promised last year to settle the child privacy violation charges it faced. The lip-syncing video app had to strike a deal with the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, because according to regulators, its predecessor Musical.ly collected personal information from users under 13 without their parental consent. In addition, Musical.ly made their profiles public by default, giving everyone access to their names, images and videos. Users could even share their location with nearby friends.

TikTok, as part of the settlement, agreed to secure parental permission before collecting any child’s information. It also promised to delete the videos and details of users under 13 and of those whose ages can’t be determined. However, the groups that filed the new complaint submitted evidence that videos from underage users uploaded way back in 2016 remain accessible on the app.

They also discovered that TikTok’s age verification system is easy to fool. The service introduced “TikTok for Younger Users” last year in an effort to protect underage members, but it looks like one can easily delete their profile and sign up for a regular account using a fake birthdate even on the same device. The New York Times has confirmed that that’s indeed the case.

The group has filed its complaint just as TikTok is enjoying a surge in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Josh Golin, the executive director of the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, told NYT in a statement:

“For years, TikTok has ignored [the children’s privacy law,] thereby ensnaring perhaps millions of underage children in its marketing apparatus, and putting children at risk of sexual predation. Now, even after being caught red-handed by the F.T.C., TikTok continues to flout the law.”

Meanwhile, a TikTok spokesperson told the publication:

“We take privacy seriously and are committed to helping ensure that TikTok continues to be a safe and entertaining community for our users.”

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

View
The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

View
Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr