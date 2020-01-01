Children's groups say TikTok hasn't made changes to protect underage users

A group of 20 children’s and consumer groups is accusing TikTok of failing to implement the changes it promised last year to settle the child privacy violation charges it faced. The lip-syncing video app had to strike a deal with the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, because according to regulators, its predecessor Musical.ly collected personal information from users under 13 without their parental consent. In addition, Musical.ly made their profiles public by default, giving everyone access to their names, images and videos. Users could even share their location with nearby friends.

TikTok, as part of the settlement, agreed to secure parental permission before collecting any child’s information. It also promised to delete the videos and details of users under 13 and of those whose ages can’t be determined. However, the groups that filed the new complaint submitted evidence that videos from underage users uploaded way back in 2016 remain accessible on the app.