TikTok works with Streamlabs' tipping and livestream tools

Streamlabs offers some of the most useful and popular livestreaming software available, and it works on some of the biggest platforms out there — including Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Now, it'll be available on TikTok thanks to a new partnership between the companies. Streamlabs today confirmed that it's an early partner in the TikTok for Developers program, which mean TikTok users can go live using Streamlabs OBS app for desktop and mobile. This will provide livestreamers access to familiar tools like tipping, donation data and analytics and on-screen alerts.

Besides the Streamlabs OBS software for Mac and Windows, people can also use the Streamlabs mobile to go live and get the same functionality. The Streamlabs widgets that are available will also work with TikTok and streamers will be able to build a custom merch store and sell gear directly on TikTok using this new integration, as well.

While TikTok is primarily known for shorter form video content, it has also let users "go live" for a while now. Avid streamers who already use Streamlabs to go live on other platforms will likely be interested in giving this a shot, while those who haven't used it before may appreciate being able to broadcast live to TikTok using a more advanced and flexible setup at their computer rather than on their phone.