US government drops online class restrictions for international students

The Trump administration has backpedaled on a policy that would have forced international college students to leave the US if their fall courseload was entirely online. A federal judge in Boston announced that the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to rescind the original July 6th order.
Had the federal government started enforcing the policy, international students would have had to take at least one in-person class to stay in the country. Based on a 2019 survey, the directive would have affected more than one million individuals.