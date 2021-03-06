Login
Ubisoft will reveal whatever 'Rainbow Six Quarantine' is now at E3

It will have a new name, for obvious reasons.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.03.21
@krisholt

June 3rd, 2021
Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft

Ubisoft has an E3 event scheduled for June 12th, and the publisher has revealed some of the things it's planning to show off. Among the games in the spotlight will be the next Rainbow Six title, which used to be called Rainbow Six Quarantine.

When Ubisoft announced the game at E3 2019, it was billed as a co-op shooter that pits you against infected humans, building on the Outbreak mode in Rainbow Six Siege. It was supposed to arrive in early 2020, but that, of course, didn't pan out.

Ubisoft hasn't said much about the game since then, but noted earlier this year that it would probably change the name. That's not a bad idea given the events of the last 16 months. In any case, Ubisoft will reveal gameplay, trailers and possibly the new name for the game, which will still be centered around co-op. Whether zombies will still be involved remains to be seen.

Also on the docket for next week's Ubisoft Forward are another look at Far Cry 6 and updates about additions to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. You can also expect some info about Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest (which Ubisoft helped develop) and the upcoming Werewolves Within movie, along with some surprises. The stream starts at 3PM ET on June 12th.

Meanwhile, the Ubisoft+ subscription service is now available on Stadia outside of the US. Stadia users in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland can access a host of Ubisoft games on the platform for $14.99/€14.99 per month. 

More games are coming to Ubisoft+ on Stadia in the near future, including R6 Siege, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry Blood Dragon, Rayman Legends and Child of Light. They join titles such as AC Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion.

