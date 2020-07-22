Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

Ubisoft says it won't raise next-gen game prices this year

The next Ubisoft Forward showcase will take place in September.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

French videogame giant Ubisoft's Montreal office is seen on July 18, 2020 in Quebec, Canada. - Ubisoft Montreal is the largest videogame development studios in the world. (Photo by Eric THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by ERIC THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

Ubisoft confirmed in its latest earnings call that it won’t raise prices on next-gen games this fall. As such, the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will cost $60 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — the same as the price on current-gen platforms. Take-Two, on the other hand, has priced the base PS5 and XSX versions of NBA 2K21 at $70. However, Ubisoft hasn’t ruled out a price increase for future games.

The company also revealed the next Ubisoft Forward games showcase will take place in September. The first edition took place in June and it was a big success, according to chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet.

“Ubisoft Forward was a major milestone and the response from our fans was very promising,” Duguet said on the call (via Video Games Chronicle). “We achieved record-high peak concurrent viewership during this event, surpassing our previous E3 conferences.”

The company’s leaders also discussed the recent harassment and misconduct scandals. On the call and in its earnings report, Ubisoft reiterated some points it previously made on the matter. It has set up a confidential third-party reporting system and appointed a head of workplace culture. It plans to hire a head of diversity and inclusion as well. It also revealed that “a portion of team leads’ bonuses will be tied to their ability to create a positive and inclusive workplace environment.”

In this article: business, ubisoftforward, watch dogs legion, watchdogslegion, ubisoft forward, assassinscreedvalhalla, assassins creed valhalla, ubisoft, next-gen, thebuyersguide, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

View
Dell XPS 17 review (2020): So. Much. Screen.

Dell XPS 17 review (2020): So. Much. Screen.

View
B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr