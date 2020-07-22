Ubisoft says it won't raise next-gen game prices this year

Ubisoft confirmed in its latest earnings call that it won’t raise prices on next-gen games this fall. As such, the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will cost $60 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — the same as the price on current-gen platforms. Take-Two, on the other hand, has priced the base PS5 and XSX versions of NBA 2K21 at $70. However, Ubisoft hasn’t ruled out a price increase for future games.

Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall. "We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60" — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

The company also revealed the next Ubisoft Forward games showcase will take place in September. The first edition took place in June and it was a big success, according to chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet.