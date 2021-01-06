For Virgin Hyperloop, trust is its most valuable commodity

At this year’s virtual South by Southwest (SxSW), Virgin Hyperloop turned up to talk about trust, and the future. The company could have simply shouted about the success of its first crewed mission back in November 2020, but it doesn’t want to look back. Instead, it wanted to talk about what it needs to do in order to make people want to get fired through a vacuum tube at up to 650 miles an hour.

Part of that is to build an environment that feels familiar, but futuristic, modern without being obnoxious, and safe, but not demanding. As well as Virgin Hyperloop’s Sara Lucian, John Barratt, CEO of design firm Teague, and Joel Beckerman, of Man Made Music, sit down to talk about why all of these things are designed to build trust for our future.

Video

Writer and Presenter: Dan Cooper

Editor: Chris Schodt

Producer: Aaron Souppouris