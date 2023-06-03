Meta announced a slate of upcoming games today for its standalone VR headsets (including the upcoming Meta Quest 3). Apple is expected to enter the virtual headset space next week, so Meta is hoping to make a lasting impression with its lineup of upcoming VR titles from beloved franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Stranger Things, Ghostbusters and Attack on Titan — along with some VR remakes of old-school classics.

In addition to Asgard's Wrath 2, the most enticing game may be the one we know the least about. Although it was little more than a tease, Meta confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR isn’t vaporware after all: The next VR installment in the long-running series will launch in the Meta Quest Store later this year. Unfortunately, further details must wait for its official reveal at Ubisoft Forward on June 12th.

We first learned about an upcoming Stranger Things VR game late last year, and today we got a closer look. The title lets you play as season four villain Vecna as you “invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures.” Gameplay includes grabbing, crushing and throwing opponents using telekinesis and opening and closing portals “at your peril.” Meanwhile, the story will allow you to tap into Vecna’s more human past to “relive memories from [Henry Creel’s] time at Hawkins Lab with Dr. Brenner as you explore an otherworldly, interconnected hive mind.” Stranger Things VR is developed by Tender Claws and will launch this fall on “major VR platforms,” including Meta Quest Pro / 3 / 2.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is another previously announced VR game in the pipeline from an iconic IP. The trailer focuses on the backstory of Gustav Hookfaber, a disgruntled and morally confused scientist who has transformed into the villainous Ghost Lord to wreak havoc on San Francisco. You’ll wield proton packs and other classic equipment for solo or co-op ghost-busting. “Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise,” the game’s description reads. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will launch on Meta headsets this fall.

Although it may not be as familiar to younger audiences, The 7th Guest was one of the coolest spectacles to fire up on your cutting-edge CD-ROM drive in the mid-90s. About three decades later, you’ll be able to play an updated version of the atmospheric adventure / puzzle game in virtual reality. “[Developer Vertigo Games] is using volumetric video capture to recreate the FMV (full-motion video) storytelling of the original game, bringing the classic adventure to life like never before,” the description reads. “And for the first time ever, the iconic mansion is being recreated in full 3D — though don’t be surprised if it starts shifting around you. After all, it’s haunted.” The 7th Guest arrives later this year for Quest.

Another remake, the ultraviolent 2011 first-person shooter Bulletstorm is also getting a VR makeover. And the game’s creatively gruesome “Skillshots” are in tow. “Kick an enemy into a cactus?” the game’s teaser asks rhetorically. “Skillshot. Crush one under a hot dog cart? Skillshot. Grab one with your Energy Leash and fling ‘em into a burner? Definitely a skill shot.” Developer Incuvo and publisher People Can Fly (the original game’s developer) created the VR refresh, which appears to stay true to the title’s over-the-top indulgence. Bulletstorm launches later this year on Quest Pro / 3 / 2.

Manga and anime fans may want to heed the upcoming Quest title Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. The game places you in the Scout Regiment for solo and co-op play. “[Players] will need to combine entirely free three-dimensional movement through use of their Omni-directional Mobility (ODM Gear with cross-range combat in order to defend themselves against killer titans,” the game’s blurb reads. “As players progress, the battle difficulty will increase, so only those with determination and skills critical to making it through to the final battle will survive.” Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable arrives “this winter” for Quest.

In a slightly less epic and mythological (but perhaps just as fun) gaming world, PowerWash Simulator is getting a VR variant. “With 1:1 accuracy and control of the Quest Touch controllers, blasting away every speck of dirt and grime is a breeze,” the description says. “Reach up, get down and lean-in to tackle those pesky hard-to-reach spots or sit back and wash your worries away.” In addition, the cleaning sim supports solo play and online multiplayer as you “Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you take the pressure off and strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks.” PowerWash Simulator VR launches later this year on Quest headsets.

Owners of Meta headsets may already be familiar with Schell Games' I Expect You to Die. Dating back to the Oculus Rift launch lineup in 2016, Schell Games’ series combines seated gameplay with clever puzzles in a James Bond-like atmosphere laced with wit and satire. The third installment, I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine, has you again taking on the evil Dr. Zor. It promises an “expanded narrative” with new levels and “more hours of gameplay” compared to the series’ first two installments. The third game in the series launches this summer for Quest, and the developer says pre-orders will get 10 percent off the game’s full price.

In addition to these familiar franchises, Meta announced several other upcoming games and updates for existing titles. For example, tactical FPS Onward is getting a big 1.11 update that adds new player animations, a redesigned lobby, shooting-range revisions and more. Other new or upcoming Quest titles include the roguelike Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, mech-fighter Underdogs, jumpscare horror game Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire and a remake of the arcade / Dreamcast rhythm game Samba de Amigo. You can read more about all of the big Quest VR announcements in Meta’s recap.