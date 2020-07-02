Walmart is turning some of its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Select Walmart parking lots around the US will soon be transformed into drive-in theaters, thanks to a partnership with the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “safe, socially distanced drive-in events,” as Walmart describes them on its website, will run from August through October at 160 locations across the country.

The events will also feature “appearances from stars,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, and customers will be able to order concessions that will be delivered to their vehicles. Information like possible entry fees, exact locations and film lineup for the Walmart events haven’t yet been announced. More details will be announced closer to the start of the screenings at walmartdrive-in.com.