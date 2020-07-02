Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Walmart

Walmart is turning some of its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Maybe this unconventional use of space will keep Walmart's business up.
Ann Smajstrla
59m ago
Promotional concept art of the Walmart Drive-In.
Walmart

Select Walmart parking lots around the US will soon be transformed into drive-in theaters, thanks to a partnership with the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “safe, socially distanced drive-in events,” as Walmart describes them on its website, will run from August through October at 160 locations across the country.

The events will also feature “appearances from stars,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, and customers will be able to order concessions that will be delivered to their vehicles. Information like possible entry fees, exact locations and film lineup for the Walmart events haven’t yet been announced. More details will be announced closer to the start of the screenings at walmartdrive-in.com.

Drive-in theaters have experienced a resurgence in popularity since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the upcoming Walmart events, Tribeca Enterprises is hosting a drive-in film series at five stadiums across the country every weekend in July. Yankee Stadium will be turning into a drive-in theater starting this weekend in an event series known as the “Uptown Drive-In Experience.” Drive-in theaters in Texas, California, Massachusetts and elsewhere have reported increased business compared to that of a usual year. Meanwhile, many traditional indoor movie theaters either remain closed or are operating with restrictions, including reduced capacity and mask requirements.

