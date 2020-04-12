HBO Max creator might roll out two more streaming services

WarnerMedia might not be content to pin most of its streaming hopes on HBO Max. As Gizmodo reports, The Information sources claim WarnerMedia is discussing launches for two more streaming services. One would be a paid CNN service that might ditch the usual 24-hour news in favor of deep-dive originals and international content. The other potential service would be a free, ad-supported offering with entertainment from cable channels like TBS and TNT.
The CNN service would launch in 2021 if it gets the go-ahead, while the entertainment cable service wouldn’t show up until 2022 at the earliest.