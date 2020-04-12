Latest in Entertainment

HBO Max creator might roll out two more streaming services

But will WarnerMedia avoid the confusion from AT&T's services?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago
WarnerMedia might not be content to pin most of its streaming hopes on HBO Max. As Gizmodo reports, The Information sources claim WarnerMedia is discussing launches for two more streaming services. One would be a paid CNN service that might ditch the usual 24-hour news in favor of deep-dive originals and international content. The other potential service would be a free, ad-supported offering with entertainment from cable channels like TBS and TNT.

The CNN service would launch in 2021 if it gets the go-ahead, while the entertainment cable service wouldn’t show up until 2022 at the earliest.

There’s no guarantee these services will move forward no matter how accurate the report might be. However, it might offer a window into WarnerMedia’s thinking The company may try to conquer streaming by offering a range of services that cater to specific tastes rather than an all-encompassing subscription like ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Whether or not that approach works isn’t certain. WarnerMedia parent AT&T has drawn criticism for launching a flurry of streaming services in recent years, with distinctions that aren’t always clear. Do you want AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, or AT&T WatchTV? The differences would be more apparent with WarnerMedia, but you might not be keen to sign up for multiple services just to get everything the TV giant has to offer. HBO Max has relatively modest adoption at this early stage with 8.6 million subscribers, and more specialized services aren’t likely to eclipse Max’s numbers.

