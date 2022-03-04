Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' event here at 1PM ET

Apple is holding its latest hardware event today (March 8th) and you'll be able to watch it right here. The event gets under way at 1PM ET. The stream is also available on Apple's website and the Apple TV app

As for what to expect, it's highly likely that Apple will reveal a new iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic chip used in iPhone 13 devices as well as 5G support. There are also rumors about a refreshed iPad Air with the same features. Elsewhere, tied into the "Peek Performance" tagline Apple is using for the event, it's believed the company will update the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Apple silicon chip after its larger siblings got CPU upgrades late last year.

Although those seem like the surer bets, there are some other devices Apple's said to be working on that could make an appearance, such as an external 7K monitor, a Mac Studio desktop (i.e. a souped-up Mac mini) or other Macs. In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out.

After the event, be sure to join deputy editor Cherlynn Low and senior writer Sam Rutherford for Engadget's post-show livestream. They'll break down Apple's announcements and share their thoughts on all the news. You can check out the post-event stream below or on Engadget's YouTube channel.

