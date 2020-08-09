The best deals we found this week: $50 off Apple AirPods and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The week leading up to Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day proved to be a boon for tech sales across the web. A bunch of Apple products saw deep discounts including the AirPods Pro and the latest iMac. Amazon knocked down the prices of most of its Fire tablets and you can still get the Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite for less, too. Plus, Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale has just kicked off, bringing a slew of new sales to consider from now through Monday. Here are the best deals we found this week that you can still get today.

AirPods

Engadget

Standard AirPods have dropped to $110, which is $50 off their normal price. While they don’t have as good sound quality or fit as AirPods Pro, these are still a good option if you’re on a tighter budget. Plus, they have the same H1 chip inside, so you’ll get that seamless pairing and switching experience that’s unique to Apple headphones and earbuds.

iPad Air

Engadget

Certain colors of the latest iPad Air are down to $540, which is a new record low. We consider this to be the best iPad for most people, thanks to its solid performance, speedy WiFi, good battery life and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.

Macbook Pro M1

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

The new MacBook Pro M1 is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $1,199. This laptop came out a few months ago and it include Apple’s new M1 chipset, which we’ve found provides speedy performance and excellent efficiency. You can also still get the new Mac mini with the M1 chip for $50 less at Amazon, bringing it down to $649.

27-inch iMac

Apple

The new 27-inch iMac with 512GB of storage is on sale for $1,800, which is $200 off its normal price. Apple made SSDs standard on the iMac lineup with these latest models, and the version that’s discounted has a 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 5K Retina display.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Engadget

The Fire 7 tablet remains on sale for $40, or $10 off its normal price. Now’s a good time to grab one if you missed it during the holiday shopping season when it was last down to this price. While we recommend the Fire HD 8 if you can spend a bit more, the Fire 7 has a decent 7-inch IPS display, 2MP front- and rear cameras and hands-free Alexa controls.

Kindle e-readers

Engadget

Both Amazon’s Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite remain discounted right now, to $65 and $95, respectively. Those prices are only slightly higher than those we saw during Black Friday. We gave the Kindle a score of 91 for its improved contrast display and smaller, sleeker design, while the Paperwhite earned a score of 95 for its waterproof design and new Audible support.

Jabra Elite 45h

Billy Steele / Engadget

Jabra’s entry-level Elite 45h headphones are $30 off, bringing them down to $70. These are some of the most comfortable on-ear headphones you’ll find, and they have an impressive 50 hours of battery life. They may not have active noise cancellation but, if you can live without that premium feature, these are solid cans at a great price.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Amazon has the first sale we’ve seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 smartphones — the S21 is $100 off while the S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra are both $200 off. These are some of the best smartphones that Samsung has made as of late, so now’s a good opportunity to grab one and save some money. Amazon’s also offering half off the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro when you order one of these smartphones.

Vizio OLED TVs

Vizio

Vizio’s 55-inch and 65-inch OLED smart TVs are still on sale for $1,000 and $1,500, respectively. These are both 4K smart TVs that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual X surround sound. They also have HDMI 2.1 connections and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine, which automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay.

EA games sale

EA

A number of classic EA titles (plus a few new ones) are on sale at Amazon for as low as $2. These discounts are pretty steep and they include Dead Space for $2, Apex Legends Octane Edition for $13, Need for Speed Heat for $15, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $24 and more. If you’ve been itching for a new PC game to get lost with, now’s the time to grab a few for less.

Google Nest Audio

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Walmart has a good deal on Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker that knocks the price of two down to $1,70, which is 15 percent off the pack’s normal price. The Nest Audio is a welcomed improvement over Google’s past smart speakers and we gave it a score of 87 for its good audio quality (even better when two are paired together for stereo sound), attractive design and convenient smart home controls.

Arturia software sale

Arturia

To celebrate its new Sound:uncovered Instagram series, Arturia has discounted its softsynths, effects and sound banks by 50 percent through February 25th. Two of the best deals are on Analog Labs V, which is $99 right now and includes 700 new presets, and Pigments, which is also on sale for $99 and its the company’s take on a virtual super synth.

New deal additions

Apple MagSafe charger

Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charger for the latest iPhones is $6 off at Amazon, which is an all-time low. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s better than nothing if you’ve been waiting to go wireless with your iPhone 12. The strong magnets will only work with the latest iPhones, but the charger can also power up older iPhones and AirPods.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds from Sennheiser are $50 off at Amazon, bringing them down to $250. That’s only $20 more than their record low, making this a great deal if you’ve wanted some of the best ANC earbuds that the brand has to offer. We gave them a score of 85 for their excellent sound quality, great ANC and small, comfortable design.

Logitech Slim Folio (7th- and 8th-gen iPad)

Logitech’s Slim Folio for iPad makes it much easier to be productive with the slab, and now the model for the 7th- and 8th-generation iPads is at a record low of $84. You get a fairly comfortable keyboard case that connects to the iPad using Bluetooth LE. It should run for a whopping four years thanks to coin cell batteries (that you can replace) and it has an attached pen holder that fits the Logitech Crayon or the Apple Pencil.

HBO Max 6-month subscription

HBO extended the holiday promo it ran at the end of last year, so now you can still save 20 percent when you sign up for HBO Max and pay for six months upfront. The final costs for six months is $70, which is $20 less than the standard price. The offer runs through March 1, so you have a bit more time to decide if you want to take the plunge.

Sling Fling free trial

Through Valentine’s Day, you can watch live TV for free using Sling TV. There’s no credit card required to get this offer — just provide your email and then you can stream live TV from 5pm ET to midnight each day. If you do decide to subscribe, Sling’s running another offer that cuts $25 off your first month of the service, bringing it to only $10.

