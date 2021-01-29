This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
This week has been a good one if you’re looking to save money on some Apple devices. Not only is the Magic Keyboard for iPad discounted by $100, but you can also save on AirPods Pro, the latest 27-inch iMac and the M1 Mac mini. We also found a few good deals on Sony headphones and, for those looking for a new TV ahead of the big game next weekend, we picked out the best Super Bowl TV deals we could find across the web. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
If you love the idea of the Magic Keyboard for your iPad but can’t stomach the high price tag, you’re in luck. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is down to $199, which is $100 off its normal price and a record low. The 12.9-inch model is on sale for $330, too. We gave the Magic Keyboard a score of 84 for its solid keyboard layout, great trackpad and USB-C port that can charge your iPad while you use it.
AirPods Pro are $50 off their normal price, bringing them down to $200. While not as low as their Black Friday price ($170), this is still the best deal we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. We gave the AirPods Pro a score of 87 for their good sound quality, solid ANC and comfortable design.
The latest Mac mini with Apple’s M1 chip is $50 off at Amazon and B&H Photo, making the final price $649. This is for the base model that has the M1 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While we haven’t tested the Mac mini, we have reviewed the latest M1 MacBooks and have been impressed with the speed and efficiency that Apple’s new chip brings.
You can grab Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for $178 right now, which is over $50 off their normal price. These are some of the best wireless buds you can get, and that’s due in part to their solid noise cancellation, good audio quality and long battery life when paired with their charging case.
If your partner is in need of some new gaming gear, Razer has a number of peripheral bundles on sale for Valentine’s Day. The best value sets are likely the keyboard-and-mouse combos, like the “make love, and war” bundle that includes the BlackWidow V3 keyboard and the DeathAdder V2 mouse for $130. But some bundles include laptops, mics, headsets and more, so there’s something for everyone. You can also use the code VDAY21 to get an exclusive gift when you place an order of $129 or more.
You can get the digital audio workstation Ableton Live 10 for 20 percent off right now, bringing the price for the whole suite down to $599 (Musician’s Friend is offering the same sale price). If you’re interested in producing your own music, Live 10 gives you a bunch of software instruments and effects to work with, plus it has a clean interface and features like session view. What’s more is that, if you buy now, you’ll get a free update to Live 11 when it’s released.
Amazon Prime members can get this Aukey 20W USB-C PD wall charger for only $6.92, which is roughly $10 off its normal price of $17. It’s already on sale for nearly $8, but you can clip the on-page coupon to get an extra 10 percent off. With 20W PD, this accessory will fast-charge the latest iPhones and other USB-C smartphones and its compact design make it a good alternative to bulkier 20W adapters.